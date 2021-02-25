What is the most correct way to understand this world?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: How can I describe the abode of this world when its beginning is hardship and the end of it, destruction? There is accountability for the Halal of the world, and torment for its Haram. The one, who becomes wealthy, is deceived, and the one, who is needy, is dejected. And the one who endeavours for it (the world) will not reach it, and it will come after the one who is detached from it. It will make aware the one who looks at it with the eye of insight, and will make the one who stares at it, blind hearted [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 82.