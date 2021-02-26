Birth anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S) celebrated in Afghanistan’s Jurisprudence Center of Infallible Imams (A.S)+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The celebration of the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S) was held at the Infallible Imams Center in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

In an atmosphere full of enthusiasm, joy and purity and intimacy, the celebration of the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S) with the presence of nearly 1000 scholars, scholars, academics and various citizens of Kabul, was held in Afghanistan’s Jurisprudence Center of the Infallible Imams (A.S) while observing health protocols.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.