What happens to fanatic individuals?

SHAFAQNA – A person, who is suffering with fanaticism (zealotry, extremism) should know that whether he/she wants it or not, will fall into the trap of those whose aims are satanic. Those (satanic) people will appreciate and respect these individuals, they value these individuals; but why? Because the lust and the rage of these individuals are unbounded and their boundless emotions can be manipulated [1].

