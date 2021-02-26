Date :Friday, February 26th, 2021 | Time : 10:34 |ID: 200610 | Print

How to cure hypocritical behaviour?

SHAFAQNA – As the illness of hypocritical behaviour is anti-sincerity, so this illness must be cured with the healing medicine of sincerity (Ikhlas). The light of sincerity will be lit in the heart which is purified from turbidity of greed, over-ambition, hypocrisy (Nifaq), and weak belief in Divine Favours; as they are the sources of hypocritical behaviour. In a Divine Hadith (narration), Allah (SWT) said: “Sincerity, is a secret from God’s secrets, and is deposited in the hearts of God’s servants whom Allah (SWT) loves them [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 53, Page 356; Munitul Moreed, Page 133.

