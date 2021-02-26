https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/hypocrisy-1.jpg 168 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-02-26 10:34:252021-02-26 10:34:25How to cure hypocritical behaviour?
How to cure hypocritical behaviour?
SHAFAQNA – As the illness of hypocritical behaviour is anti-sincerity, so this illness must be cured with the healing medicine of sincerity (Ikhlas). The light of sincerity will be lit in the heart which is purified from turbidity of greed, over-ambition, hypocrisy (Nifaq), and weak belief in Divine Favours; as they are the sources of hypocritical behaviour. In a Divine Hadith (narration), Allah (SWT) said: “Sincerity, is a secret from God’s secrets, and is deposited in the hearts of God’s servants whom Allah (SWT) loves them [1].
[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 53, Page 356; Munitul Moreed, Page 133.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!