UN calls on Israel to halt demolition of Palestinian homes

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations on Wednesday called on Israel to halt demolition of Palestinian homes.

In a statement, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory, Lynn Hastings, said: “I visited the community of Humsa – Al Baqai’a which is situated some hundreds of metres into a firing zone in the Northern West Bank… The homes and belongings of the families living there were demolished or confiscated five times by the Israeli authorities since the beginning of February.”

The UN official added: “Tents, food, water tanks and fodder for their livestock have all been confiscated despite repeated calls by the international community for these actions to stop in accordance with international law.”

Hastings stressed that the Israeli occupation authorities “should immediately halt all further demolitions of Palestinian homes and possessions, allow the humanitarian community to provide shelter, food and water to this most vulnerable group and these people to remain in their homes”, Middle East Monitor reported.

