Iran nearly self-sufficient in COVID-19 management equipment : Health Minister

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Namaki lauded efforts made by medical staff, saying over 100,000 tests are being made every day, and this is while the figure was 12,000 cases per day.

Earlier, Spokesman for the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control, Alireza Raisi, said that up to now, some 112 patients with COVID-19 mutations have been detected in Iran from whom eight patients died.

In an interview with IRNA, Raisi said that some 13 new cases of COVID-19 variants have been detected in Iran, five cases in Tehran, seven cases in Hormuzgan Province, and one in West Azarbaijan Province.