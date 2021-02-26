Biden orders airstrikes in Syria

SHAFAQNA- The United States launched airstrikes in Syria on Thursday, targeting Iraqi counter-terrorism forces on the Iraqi-Syrian border. The strikes killed one and wounded four others.

In a statement carried by the official SANA news agency on Friday, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said the Arab country “strongly condemns the American act of aggression” in the early hours of the day on facilities used by forces of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — at a border point in Syria’s eastern Day al-Zawr Province, according to Press TV.

“It is a bad sign regarding the policies of the new US administration which should adhere to international” norms, the statement added.

The Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the raid authorized by Biden had been “deliberate” and meant to “de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq.”

An informed source told Press TV that one person had lost his life and four others had been injured in the US military’s act of aggression.