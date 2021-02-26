Date :Friday, February 26th, 2021 | Time : 17:30 |ID: 200647 | Print

Syrian, Iranian FMs discuss issues of mutual interest

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks on mutual ties as well as regional and international developments.

According to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Mekdad held talks with Zarif on a phone call, reviewing ways to expand bilateral relations in particular economic cooperation.

The two sides also discussed recent developments in Syria, Iran, the West Asia region and the world.

They talked over result of recent peace negotiations in Sochi, Russia, to find ways to foil plots hatched by certain Western states in the way of restoring security and stability in Syria.

The two top diplomats stressed the need for Western powers’ compliance with the UN Security Council resolutions on Syria and the need for respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Arab country.

