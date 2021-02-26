Date :Friday, February 26th, 2021 | Time : 20:07 |ID: 200657 | Print

Saudi Arabia arrests brother of Sheikh Nimr

SHAFAQNA- The Prisoners of Conscience, an independent non-governmental organization advocating human rights in Saudi Arabia, announced in a post on its official Twitter page that  Saudi authorities have detained Mohamad Baqer Al-Nimr, the brother of executed Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, and the father of Ali al-Nimr.

ALQST for Human Rights, an independent NGO, said that Mohammad Baqir al-Nimr had been arrested during a raid on his house in the town of al-Awamiyah in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, according to Press TV.

He is the brother of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, a Saudi cleric who called for reforms and was executed by Saudi authorities in January 2016. The arrest of Mohammad comes only a few weeks after the government of Saudi Arabia commuted to 10 years a death penalty given to his son, Ali. Ali al-Nimr was sentenced to death over his alleged role in anti-government protests in the Eastern Province in February 2012, when he was 17 years old.

