US Intelligence: Saudi crown prince approved Khashoggi murder

SHAFAQNA-The Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, approved an operation to capture or kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, United States intelligence agencies concluded.

The four-page report confirmed the long-suspected view that the 35-year-old prince had a personal hand in the violent murder of one of his most prominent critics, a columnist and former Saudi insider who was living in exile in the US and used his platform to decry the prince’s crackdown on dissent.

It based the assessment on the prince’s “control of decision making in the kingdom, the direct involvement of a key adviser and members of [the prince’s] protective detail in the operation, and [his] support for the using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi”.

The US intelligence agencies’ assessment  also found that the prince’s “absolute control” of the kingdom’s security and intelligence organisations made it “highly unlikely” that Saudi officials would have carried out an operation like Khashoggi’s murder without the prince’s approval, The Guardian reported.

