Old pictures of Imam Ali’s (A.S) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali Islamic Center of Sweden republished old photos of Imam Ali’s (A.S) shrine in Najaf, Iraq.

Imam Ali (A.S) Islamic Center in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, published these photos on the occasion of 13 Rajab; the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S).

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English