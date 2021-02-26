Biden government releases a report on Khashoggi’s death

SHAFAQNA- The US government released its report this evening (Friday) on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The report said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman saw Khashoggi as a threat to his country and believed that he would support the violence to the extent necessary to silence him.

According to the US intelligence report, the Saudi Crown Prince has agreed to assassinate Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 and has probably ordered this.

The declassified document listed 21 individuals as members who US intelligence service is confident that they were involved in or responsible for Khashoggi’s assassination on behalf of the Crown Prince.

The United States Department of the Treasury has placed 76 Saudi officials on the sanctions list following the release of a government report on the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the Treasury Department intends to put the officials of the Rapid Reaction Unit affiliated with the Saudi Royal Guard on the sanctions list. Sanctions for these officials include restrictions on issuing visas for them and their families.

The Secretary of State went on to say that Joe Biden clearly believes that US relations with Saudi Arabia should reflect American values ​​and that the Saudi government must stop attacking activists, journalists and individuals who have defected from the government, and the United States will not be careless about this.

Despite the fact that Mohammad bin Salman was named in the US government’s report as the person who ordered Khashoggi’s assassination, Washington has no intention of imposing sanctions on him.

