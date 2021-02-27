Date :Saturday, February 27th, 2021 | Time : 01:36 |ID: 200703 | Print

Security alert & new wave of arrests in Qatif, Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- These days, Qatif region of Saudi Arabia is witnessing widespread arrests of activists by the forces of the Saudi Security Directorate, so that these forces arrested several young people in the city of Al-Awamiyah and attacked their houses suddenly.

On Wednesday morning , February 24, 2021, Saudi forces arrested Haj Mohammad Baqir al-Nimr and his wife, Nusra Ahmed, the young parents of Ali al-Nimr, after Saudi plainclothes forces raided their home.

Saudi security forces are patrolling the villages and towns of Qatif province in Land Cruiser armored vehicles to detain activists in the area.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

