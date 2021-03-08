Najaf Ashraf: Alawi Shrine development plan & Courtyard of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A)+Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Reconstruction Headquarters of Atabat-e-Aliat has recently published new photos of the development of Imam Ali (A.S) holy shrine. The Alawi holy shrine is located in the Iraqi city of Najaf Ashraf.

The shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) known as the ancient shrine was in its current form for about 200 years, ie without any expansion. But with the implementation of the plan of constructing the courtyard of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A), the space of this shrine expanded more than 20 times.

Martyr Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who carried out the project with his support and idea, believed that “the implementation of this project has led to the connection and revival of the name of Lady Fatimah (S.A) near the Alawi shrine to be a memorial to the oppressed lady of Medina.”

The Reconstruction Headquarters of Atabat-e-Aliat believes that several civil and religious indicators have led to the development of the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) as a unique project in the Islamic world. The first feature of this plan is to improve the level of welfare and pilgrimage services. Anticipation and implementation of different spaces for holding ceremonies and rituals and even accommodation of several thousand pilgrims on occasions such as Arbaeen has provided a suitable spiritual space for the lovers of the Ahlul-Bayt (A.S). In addition to these spiritual spaces, several toilets and baths have been built for the welfare of the pilgrims, which have been used by pilgrims in the past Arbaeen ceremonies.

The second feature of the courtyard of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) is its dimensions. The special naming of Imam Ali (A.S) shrine development plan in the name of the courtyard and harem of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) is also its third indicator.

Promoting Islamic culture and art is another feature of the Alawi Shrine development plan. The courtyard and harem of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A), which in the near future will become a place of worship and accommodation for millions of pilgrims from around the world, is a lasting museum of Islamic architecture.

The courtyard of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) with an infrastructure of about 220,000 square meters is one of the most important parts of the development and organization of the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) and the project building consists of four floors and has several large porches. In addition, open and green spaces are also considered in this plan.

This project is being implemented on the western side of the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) and extends to the tomb of “Safi Safa” and the shrine of Imam Zayn al-Abidin (A.S). The final stages of this great project are being implemented with the efforts of the executive agents of the Atbat-e-Aliat Reconstruction Headquarters.

The shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) is a museum of Islamic arts built by Muslim artists and engineers.

This news is originally published by ISNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English