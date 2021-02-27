What is the ruling on fishing by electrical shock? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about fishing by electrical shock.

Question: Electricity is used for fishing from fish farm ponds; a) what is the ruling on eating these fishes? b) What is the duty if some of these fishes die by the electricity in the water, and get mixed up with fishes which are half alive because of electric shock when taken out of the water?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If the fish dies in the water because of attaching electricity to the water; it is Haram. But if they are taken out of water alive, and die outside the water, they are Halal. And if dead Haram fish is mixed with Halal ones, and in total their quantity is limited, all of them must be avoided.

Source: leader.ir