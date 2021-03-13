https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/dcacee6a-0d24-4131-abf4-35b4a69fc024.jpg 539 961 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-03-13 15:40:032021-03-13 16:57:15Video: Distinguishing Halal food from Haram
Video: Distinguishing Halal food from Haram
SHAFAQNA- A webinar on “Distinguishing Halal food from Haram-Part 1”, is hosted by: Fahima Mahomed. Guests: HIWM Sheikh Ayob Rashid, Sister Sara Michaeal.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!