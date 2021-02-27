Date :Saturday, February 27th, 2021 | Time : 19:42 |ID: 200756 | Print

Video: Women’s Role in Narrating Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Hadiths

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Women’s role in narrating the holy Prophet’s (PBUH) Hadiths. Speaker: Dr. Nahla Gharavi Nayini.

You might also like
Religious lifestyle Webinar on Interfaith Dialogue & Religious Lifestyle: "Necessity of Dialogue Among Leaders of Religions"
Video: AIM mourning programme, 8th night of Muharram
Live program from the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) to celebrate Eid Al-Ghadir
Video: New challenges facing Islamic centers during the pandemic
Today: Virtual program to celebrate birth anniversary of Imam Ali-un-Naqi ( A.S)
Video: Tafsir of Surah Aal-e-Imran, verses 49-51
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *