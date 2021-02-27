https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/2F980B1A-49A1-4B54-9935-8194CFDECB7F.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-02-27 23:42:422021-02-27 23:42:42Photos: Mourning for martyrdom anniversary of 'Aqila' of Bani Hashim in Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine
Photos: Mourning for martyrdom anniversary of ‘Aqila’ of Bani Hashim in Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine
SHAFAQNA- With the presence of hundreds of mourners, the mourning ceremony for the anniversary of the martyrdom of ‘Aqila’ of Bani Hashim, Lady Zainab (S.A), was held in the shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) in accordance with health protocols.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!