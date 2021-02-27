Date :Saturday, February 27th, 2021 | Time : 23:42 |ID: 200849 | Print

Photos: Mourning for martyrdom anniversary of ‘Aqila’ of Bani Hashim in Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine

SHAFAQNA- With the presence of hundreds of mourners, the mourning ceremony for the anniversary of the martyrdom of ‘Aqila’ of Bani Hashim, Lady Zainab (S.A), was held in the shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) in accordance with health protocols.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

