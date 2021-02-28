https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/nah.jpg 162 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-02-28 10:32:082021-02-28 10:32:08What is the consequence of too much praise?
What is the consequence of too much praise?
SHAFAQNA – In a letter to Malik Ashtar (RA), the first Shia Imam, Amiral Momeneen Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) wrote: Try your best to establish strong bond with the righteous and truthful people, and nurture them in a way that they do not praise you too much; and do not thank you for a task which you have not done. Too much praise creates self-adulation and leads the human being to be rebellious [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 53.
