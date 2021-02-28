Date :Sunday, February 28th, 2021 | Time : 10:32 |ID: 200876 | Print

What is the consequence of too much praise?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – In a letter to Malik Ashtar (RA), the first Shia Imam, Amiral Momeneen Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) wrote: Try your best to establish strong bond with the righteous and truthful people, and nurture them in a way that they do not praise you too much; and do not thank you for a task which you have not done. Too much praise creates self-adulation and leads the human being to be rebellious [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 53.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *