What is the consequence of too much praise?

SHAFAQNA – In a letter to Malik Ashtar (RA), the first Shia Imam, Amiral Momeneen Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) wrote: Try your best to establish strong bond with the righteous and truthful people, and nurture them in a way that they do not praise you too much; and do not thank you for a task which you have not done. Too much praise creates self-adulation and leads the human being to be rebellious [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 53.