Iran warns IAEA against possible anti-Iran resolution

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said on Sunday that if a resolution is issued by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) against Iran, Tehran will have a proper reaction.

On the side-lines of the meeting with the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Salehi said that if the IAEA’s Board of Governors issues a resolution against Iran’s stopping implementation of the Additional Protocol, Tehran will show a proper reaction, adding that a letter in this regard has been written to the IAEA.

Regarding the annex to the statement of the agreement between the AEOI and IAEA about the discontinuation of voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol based on the Iranian parliament’s strategic law of sanctions removal, Salehi said the annex is confidential due to the precise information about the list of Iranian facilities and inspection cameras.

