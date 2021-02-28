UN voices concerns over Kashmir restrictions

SHAFAQNA- UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet voiced concerned over restrictions in Kashmir. Raids on human rights defenders in Indian-administered Kashmir show continued restrictions on civil society, which impair the public’s rights to impart and receive information and debate the government policies affecting them, Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on Friday.

Bachelet said restrictions on communications and the clampdown on civil society activists in Kashmir “remain of concern”. The statement said that: “Despite the recent restoration of 4G access to mobile phones, the communications blockade has seriously hampered civic participation, as well as business, livelihoods, education, and access to health-care and medical information”, AA reported.