Church delegation attends ceremony to open Mosque in Egypt

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A delegation from church attended a ceremony held to inaugurate a new mosque in Egypt’s El-Maḥalla. It is the largest city of the Gharbia Governorate. The delegation’s participation in the ceremony was meant to send the message of fraternity between followers of Islam and Christianity, according to Lomazoma website.

It was headed by Adnial Azmi Zaki, the Pastor of Al-Malak Mikhaeil Church in El-Maḥalla. He told state television that the visit to the mosque signified the friendship and equality between Muslims and Christians in the city and in Egypt in general. Egypt is a country in North Africa with a population of around 100 million. Muslims account for around 90 percent of the country’s total population and about ten percent of the population is Christian.