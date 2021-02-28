Palestinians shut schools in West Bank

SHAFAQNA-Palestinian Prime Minister said that Schools in the occupied West Bank will shut down for 12 days due to the increase in coronavirus variant infections.

High schools will be exempt from the closure which will begin on Sunday, Mohammed Shtayyeh said on Saturdayin a televised address, adding the new restrictions were prompted by a large number of cases of the British and South African variants in the territory.

Intensive care units for COVID-19 patients have reached 95% occupancy in the West Bank and schools have been identified as a major cause for the fast spread of infections, the Ministry of Health said, according to Reuters.