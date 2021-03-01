US: Missouri Islamic Center celebrates decade of serving community

SHAFAQNA-The Islamic Center of St. Joseph is celebrating a decade in Northwest Missouri, leaping forward positively from a basement to an expanding space, enabling it to serve the community and build bridges.

Over the past years, the Islamic center has continued to host Muslim daily and weekly prayer.Serving Muslims is not the only role of the mosque, with its leaders opening doors to other faiths, expanding relationships with other faith communities , Islamreligionguardian reported.

The Islamic Center consists of a modern, purpose-built 3,000 sq. foot building providing a main musullah (prayer hall) and a private sisters’ musallah, a multipurpose area, office space, and a kitchen.

The Islamic Center of St. Joseph volunteers regularly gives out presentations about Islam and receives visitors at the center.