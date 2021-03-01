UN condemns attack on civilians in Yemen’s Hudaydah
SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) condemned an attack on civilians in Yemen’s Hudaydah. The attack killed five civilians, including a woman and child. Three other civilians were also said to have been wounded in the attack, which reportedly hit a residential house in the militarily tense area of Al-Hawak in Hudaydah governorate, late on Saturday (local time).
“These devastating and ongoing civilian casualties are yet another violation of International Humanitarian Law and the terms of the Hudaydah Agreement and ceasefire,” Lieutenant General (Ret) Abhijit Guha, UNMHA head and Chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee said.
Lt. Gen. Guha appealed on both parties to prevent inflicting further misery on an already suffering population, and reiterated the call for freedom of movement for UNMHA to enable its military monitors to access sites of recent and significant military hostilities, UN News reported.
