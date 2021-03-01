Date :Monday, March 1st, 2021 | Time : 10:28 |ID: 200953 | Print

What is the connection between ‘Shirk’ and ‘Riya’?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – Shaddad ibn Aws narrated: One day I saw the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who was crying, and asked him: Why are you crying? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: I fear from Shirk by my Ummah (Islamic nation) and that is why I am crying for. Beware that, (in here) Shirk (idolatry, polytheism) does not mean worshipping idols or to become the sun-worshipper, no; they will not worship the idols or the sun or the moon, or the stone, but they carry out their deeds with Riya (showing off, pretending) [1].

[1] Al-Mahajatal Baidha, Vol. 6, Page 141; Warram Collection, Vol. 2, page 233; Sharh Nahjul Balalghah, Ibn Abil Hadeed, Vol. 2, Page 179.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *