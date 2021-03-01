What is the connection between ‘Shirk’ and ‘Riya’?

SHAFAQNA – Shaddad ibn Aws narrated: One day I saw the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who was crying, and asked him: Why are you crying? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: I fear from Shirk by my Ummah (Islamic nation) and that is why I am crying for. Beware that, (in here) Shirk (idolatry, polytheism) does not mean worshipping idols or to become the sun-worshipper, no; they will not worship the idols or the sun or the moon, or the stone, but they carry out their deeds with Riya (showing off, pretending) [1].

