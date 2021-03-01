Astan Quds Razavi plans to expand roofed space of Imam Reza (A.S) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Astan Quds Razavi has planned to expand the roofed spaces of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), beginning with construction of the roofed portico of Sheikh Baha’i.

On the sidelines of a visit by the chief custodian of Astan Quds Razavi to the construction projects of the holy shrine, Mohammad Molazem al-Hosseini, the head of the Imam Reza (AS) Holy Shrine’s Technical, Repair and Maintenance Organization, pointed to the activities of the organization in developing indoor pilgrimage spaces, including porticos and shabestans (underground space) in the holy shrine.

“The roofing of Sheikh Baha’i portico and the adjacent spaces began in mid-2018 through fortification of existing buildings, and according to the emphasis of AQR chief custodian, it is progressing rapidly and is expected to add ten thousand square meters to the pilgrimage spaces of the holy shrine, and also about seven thousand square meters to the Behesht-e Samen courtyard,” he said.

According to him, the expansion of roofed pilgrimage spaces will help the holy shrine to receive more pilgrims and neighbors during all seasons.

“In order to create such a space next to the old buildings of the holy shrine, first a plan has been implemented to strengthen the adjacent buildings and in the next stage, digging and other stages of the project are being implemented,” he noted.

According to al-Hosseini, major and minor activities to improve spaces such as access to porticos, construction of support and monitoring spaces, planning and reconstruction of infrastructure and their development and renovation, and light works and decorations of the holy shrine, are also part of executive plans of this organization.

Astan Quds Razavi is the body in charge of Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine in Mashhad, northeast Iran.