Attempts to pass anti-Iran resolution in IAEA Board of Governors threatens diplomacy

Araqchi made the remarks in the fourth round of political talks between Iran and Austria, which was held through video conferencing with the Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs in the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of Austria Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal. The two parties stressed historical and friendly relations between the two countries and discussed the recent developments of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Araqchi said that the removal of all the illegal and oppressive sanctions on Iran is the basic condition of Iran for going back to the implementation of its JCPOA commitments. Criticizing the European signatories of the deal for not taking effective measures toward implementing their commitments, he evaluated any attempt made to pass a resolution in the Board of Governors against Iran as non-constructive and threatening the atmosphere created for diplomacy, especially following the agreement between Iran and the Agency.

Launsky, the Austrian party, reminded the stance of his country about the nuclear deal and welcomed the recent agreement between Iran and the IAEA, which took place during the visit of the IAEA chief Rafael Grossi to Iran in mid-February and called it an opportunity for diplomacy. He also expressed his country’s readiness to provide any kind of help to strengthen diplomacy in this path.