‘A Selection of Imam Ali’s (AS) Sayings’ Published in Sweden

The book is available at https://www.bokus.com/bok/۹۷۸۹۱۸۷۲۶۵۱۱۲/imam-ali-i-urval. Those willing to get more information about the book can refer to the website of the center at https://www.imamalicenter.se/sv/imam_ali_i_urval. The Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center is an independent and grassroots religious institution founded by a number of Shia Muslims in 1996. The center holds various religious and cultural programs throughout the year for Muslims residing in Stockholm and nearby cities.