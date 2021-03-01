Date :Monday, March 1st, 2021 | Time : 18:45 |ID: 201019 | Print

‘A Selection of Imam Ali’s (AS) Sayings’ Published in Sweden

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Stockholm, Sweden, published a book titled: “A Selection of Imam Ali’s (AS) Sayings” in the Swedish language. Hasnain Guvani has translated the book, which includes some of the sermons of the Nahjul Balagha, supplications attributed to Imam Ali (AS) and 110 aphorisms of the first Shia Imam.

The book is available at https://www.bokus.com/bok/۹۷۸۹۱۸۷۲۶۵۱۱۲/imam-ali-i-urval. Those willing to get more information about the book can refer to the website of the center at https://www.imamalicenter.se/sv/imam_ali_i_urval. The Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center is an independent and grassroots religious institution founded by a number of Shia Muslims in 1996. The center holds various religious and cultural programs throughout the year for Muslims residing in Stockholm and nearby cities.

