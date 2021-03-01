Date :Monday, March 1st, 2021 | Time : 19:44 |ID: 201058 | Print
Covid-19 vaccine

China to provide 400,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to Afghanistan

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Afghan officials said on Monday that China has pledged to deliver 400,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to Afghanistan.

“China’s Ambassador to Kabul said in a meeting with health officials that his country would provide Afghanistan with 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine,” Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, the Health Ministry’s Head of the Immunisation programme, told Reuters.

The Sinopharm vaccine produced in China has been approved by the World Health Organization, but it is unclear when it will be delivered, Nazari said. So far just over 12,000 health workers have received the vaccine in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan, he said, Reuters reported.

You might also like
Muslim women reportedly ‘sterilized’ in Chinese ‘re-education’ camps
US Refuses To Attend Afghanistan Peace Conference In Moscow
No fewer than 90,000 Afghans displaced in 2017: UN
Cannibalism in China 50 years on
Sharjah opens photo exhibition on Muslim communities in China
US top businessman: US never win its economic war against Iran
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *