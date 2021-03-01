China to provide 400,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- Afghan officials said on Monday that China has pledged to deliver 400,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to Afghanistan.

“China’s Ambassador to Kabul said in a meeting with health officials that his country would provide Afghanistan with 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine,” Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, the Health Ministry’s Head of the Immunisation programme, told Reuters.

The Sinopharm vaccine produced in China has been approved by the World Health Organization, but it is unclear when it will be delivered, Nazari said. So far just over 12,000 health workers have received the vaccine in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan, he said, Reuters reported.