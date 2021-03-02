Is it Wajib to keep ties with someone who does not want to have connection with me? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/87B2D7F8-DCD8-4A0E-8E7D-FE8905378BEC.jpeg 451 640 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-03-02 10:01:422021-03-02 10:01:42Is it Wajib to keep ties with someone who does not want to have connection with me? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about keeping ties with others.
Question: If someone does not want to talk to me, or continue to have ties with me; in that case is it still Wajib to keep ties or not? Can I leave that person to himself/herself?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: You do not cut, and it is enough whenever you see (them) say Salaam (greet them), and how are you; and if they get ill and need help, help them.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
