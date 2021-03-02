Is it Wajib to keep ties with someone who does not want to have connection with me? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about keeping ties with others.

Question: If someone does not want to talk to me, or continue to have ties with me; in that case is it still Wajib to keep ties or not? Can I leave that person to himself/herself?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: You do not cut, and it is enough whenever you see (them) say Salaam (greet them), and how are you; and if they get ill and need help, help them.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA