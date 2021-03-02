First White House woman wearing Hijab

SHAFAQNA- Sameera Fazili, who was elected by Biden as deputy chair of the US National Economic Council, attended a White House news conference last week.

The press conference, held with White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, is the first press conference by a woman in Hijab from the White House.

Ms. Sameera Fazili is originally from Kashmir and immigrated to the United States with her parents, who are both doctors.

Sameera Fazili holds a bachelor’s degree in social sciences from Harvard and a doctorate in law from Yale University.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English