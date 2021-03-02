First White House woman wearing Hijab

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/880BA321-BC08-42DA-A7D3-8E3C2E8ACCF6.jpeg 387 680 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-03-02 13:30:142021-03-02 14:06:22First White House woman wearing Hijab
SHAFAQNA- Sameera Fazili, who was elected by Biden as deputy chair of the US National Economic Council, attended a White House news conference last week.
The press conference, held with White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, is the first press conference by a woman in Hijab from the White House.
Ms. Sameera Fazili is originally from Kashmir and immigrated to the United States with her parents, who are both doctors.
Sameera Fazili holds a bachelor’s degree in social sciences from Harvard and a doctorate in law from Yale University.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
