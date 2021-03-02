Saudi’s condition for people who intend to participate in Hajj 2021

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health Tawfig F. Al Rabiah said that receiving the Corona vaccine is the main condition for performing the Hajj this year.

Al Rabiah, referring to this issue, asked the staff of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj to make this condition the main condition for performing the Hajj ceremony this year. He did not elaborate on the details of this year’s Hajj.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English