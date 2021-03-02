14,000 Copies of the Quran to be distributed in UAE

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The UAE’s Darul-Birr Charity Institute plans to distribute 14,000 copies of the Holy Quran in 13 languages in the country during the holy Month of Ramadhan. According to al-khaleej.ae, the collection includes Quran copies in Arabic and translations of Quran in English, French, Dutch, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Somalian, Urdu, Korean, Albanian, Malayalam, and Pashtu.

The Dubai Customs gave the copies to the charity institute to be distributed. The move was in line with the Dubai Customs’ social responsibilities to promote religious knowledge in the society, serving the Divine Book and supporting religious activities, it said. Darul-Birr is one of the first charity institutes in the United Arab Emirates and conducts and implements various charity projects.