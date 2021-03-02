Date :Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 | Time : 15:21 |ID: 201127 | Print

14,000 Copies of the Quran to be distributed in UAE

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The UAE’s Darul-Birr Charity Institute plans to distribute 14,000 copies of the Holy Quran in 13 languages in the country during the holy Month of Ramadhan. According to al-khaleej.ae, the collection includes Quran copies in Arabic and translations of Quran in English, French, Dutch, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Somalian, Urdu, Korean, Albanian, Malayalam, and Pashtu.

The Dubai Customs gave the copies to the charity institute to be distributed. The move was in line with the Dubai Customs’ social responsibilities to promote religious knowledge in the society, serving the Divine Book and supporting religious activities, it said. Darul-Birr is one of the first charity institutes in the United Arab Emirates and conducts and implements various charity projects.

You might also like
"Quran of Muhammad (PBUH)" in History Museum of Azerbaijan+ Photo
UN chief visited the New Zealand's Al Noor Mosque
urans attributed to Infallible Imams (AS) were Rewritten
Shias in Saudi Arabia to hold Quran contest in April
Jordanian Girl Memorizes Quran in 7 Months
Thousands children in Ethiopia's mosques and Quranic schools, received Quran
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *