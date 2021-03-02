Online Quran teaching for 30,000 Bahrainis in 2020

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Bahrain’s Office for the Holy Quran Affairs organized various online Quranic courses for 30,000 Bahrainis in 2020. According to Al-Watan website, the office, which is affiliated to the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Awqaf, had different programs and activities serving the Holy Quran during the coronavirus pandemic. Quran teaching classes, Quranic sessions, and Quran competitions were among the programs held by the office’s 286 Quranic centers and circles which had the permission to continue their activities despite the coronavirus restrictions.

There are about 300 volunteers at the centers who taught the Quran to the 30,000 girls and boys. The office also organized online Quran courses to get representatives of the country ready to participate at international Quran competitions. Holding 30 local Quran competitions including 19 online contests in 2020 was among other activities of the office.