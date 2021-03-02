Rouhani holds phone talk with Macron on JCPOA

Speaking in a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tue., President Rouhani termed JCPOA as a multilateral agreement inked between Iran and six world’s major powers under the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and said the JCPOA cannot be renegotiated in any way and the only way to maintain and revive it (JCPOA) is the lifting of US sanctions imposed against Iran.

Emphasizing that the loss of opportunities to maintain and revive JCPOA could make the situation more difficult, he said, adding, “The gradual reduction of JCPOA obligations by Iran is due to the withdrawal of the United States from JCPOA on May 8, 2018 and inability of three European countries (including France, UK and Germany) to fulfill their obligations under JCPOA, which can be reversed immediately after the fulfillment of obligations by other parties involved in the nuclear talks.”

Rouhani considered the lifting of voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol by Iran ‘within the framework of the law approved by the Parliament’ and added, “Our cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues and we have never left the IAEA Board.”

Any unconstructive action or position in IAEA’s Board of Governors could lead to new challenges and complicate the current situation, Rouhani added.

Rouhani termed France as an important player over Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, and stated, “Tehran-Paris relations can be developed on the basis of a sustainable attitude and with long-term goals for joint bilateral, regional and global cooperation.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani pointed to the coronavirus global pandemic hit various countries in the world including Iran and France and said, “Combating coronavirus, COVID-19, effectively requires cooperation of all countries in the world.”

The oppressive and illegal US sanctions have made it more difficult for Iran to deal with the disease, he said, adding, “US sanctions imposed on Iran has created serious problem for Iran to have access to its financial resources, even for the provision of medicine and medical equipment, so that European Union, especially France, is expected not to adopt silence against this inhuman act.”

French president, for his part, called the preservation of JCPOA a necessity for the international community and stressed the need for the continuation of talks to return all parties to full implementation of their obligations under JCPOA. He went on to say that Europe is ready to play more active role in the coming weeks to revive JCPOA.