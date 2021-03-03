Date :Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 | Time : 05:32 |ID: 201179 | Print

Germany: Over 1,600 attacks on refugees in 2020

SHAFAQNA– 1,606 attacks on refugees and refugee shelters recorded by the German police in 2020.

Nearly 200 people were injured in the attacks, mostly committed by right-wing extremists, according to the Interior Ministry.  Far-right suspects also targeted 67 refugee organizations and volunteers helping asylum seekers. The offenses included physical assaults targeting refugees, verbal slurs, threatening letters, damage to property, and arson attacks on refugee shelters.

Germany is currently hosting nearly 1.7 million refugees, most of whom are Syrians who fled their country due to civil war and arrived in the country between 2014 and 2016, AA reported.

