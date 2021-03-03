Date :Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 | Time : 07:32 |ID: 201221 | Print

Ilhan Omar introduces bill to sanction Saudi Crown Prince for Khashoggi’s murder

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Muslim US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar  introduced a bill on Tuesday to sanction Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) for  his involvement in  Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

“This is a test of our humanity,” Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, said in a statement. “If the United States of America truly supports freedom of expression, democracy and human rights, there is no reason not to sanction Mohammed bin Salman—a man our own intelligence found to have approved the murder of U.S. resident and Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.”

Another bill put forward by Democratic Representative Tom Malinowski, called the Saudi Arabia Accountability for Gross Violations of Human Rights Act, aims to ensure that even MBS would be banned from travelling to the US.

Malinowski said not sanctioning MBS weakens the administration’s stance “[if] we accuse him of the crime and then do nothing to hold him accountable”, AlJazeera reported.

 

You might also like
Baton Rouge Muslims explain their faith
Muhammad Ali at Center of Any Talk of Activism by Black Athletes
One American woman makes a stand for tolerance and Islam
Muslims lobby for recognition at State House
US president compares Putin to Saddam
Iraq, US clash over Iran’s energy imports: Paper
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *