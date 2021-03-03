Protests continue in Pakistan’s Abbottabad over Quran desecration

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Police in Abbottabad, Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, arrested 12 aggressive protestors and registered cases against 150 unknown people as they damaged public properties during the protest against desecration of the Holy Quran.

To probe into the matter of desecration of the Holy Quran by a district jail inmate, a 12-member negotiation committee visited the prison. During the visit, the police officials handed over a copy of the first information report of the sad incident to the committee.

The committee comprising district Khateeb Mufti Abdul Wajid, Peer Syed Kamal Shah, Mufti Jafar Tayar, Sardar Shah Nawaz, Haji Nawaz Khan and others would consult with the lawyers. On the fourth consecutive day of the protest, the district administration still deployed reconnaissance vehicles and a large number of police contingent at the sensitive places of the city to tackle any untoward situation.

The district administration and police controlled the situation when hundreds of protesters marched towards the district jail after shuttering down the bazaars and blocking different roads, including the busy Karakoram Highway on Saturday as the news of the desecration spread in the city.

With cooperation of the district administration, the district jail officials also shifted the accused to central jail Haripur under strict security while a heavy contingent of police deployed in and outside the district jail Abbottabad soon after the incident.