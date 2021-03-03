Former Head of “Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Switzerland” Passes Away

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: One of the active members in the international arena, Hujjatul-Islam “Seyyed Moqtada Hosseini”, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

“Seyyed Muqtada Hosseini Abhari” was one of the associates of the Ahlul-Bayt (AS) World Assembly. He was an Iranian from city of Abhar. He was also the Head of the Imam Ali (AS) Islamic-Cultural Center in the “Ticino state” of Switzerland.

In addition to Switzerland, he also did many valuable services in various Islamic centers in Europe. Hujjatul-Islam “Seyyed Ali Hosseini”, the son of Hujjatul-Islam “Seyyed Muqtada Hosseini Abhari” and Head of the Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Lugano, Switzerland is a member of the General Assembly of the the Ahlul-Bayt (AS) World Assembly.