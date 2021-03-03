Date :Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 | Time : 16:38 |ID: 201279 | Print

Extremist Jewish Settlers Attack Roman Church in Al-Quds

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Extremist Jewish settlers torched the entrance to the monastery of the Roman Catholic Church in Occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem)  and the church council accused Orthodox Jews of being behind this attack. Local sources said that settlers set fire to the entrance to the church’s monastery and fled.

The Head Council of Catholic Churches in the Holy City condemned the settlers’ assault, adding: “This is the fourth attack targeting the same monastery within one month and we strongly condemn such acts of sabotage”. It called on the Israeli security authorities to seriously investigate these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Christian Islamic Organization for Supporting al-Quds and the Holy Sites also condemned the settlers’ assault on the Roman Church and demanded a condemnation of these acts.

You might also like
US move aimed at legitimizing Palestine's occupation: Iran UN envoy
Jerusalem chief rabbi visits Bahrain while some Arab states attempt to normalize ties with Israel
The 84th Great March of Return in Gaza +Video
Arab Parliament , Honduras, Nauru, Jerusalem al-Quds Arab Parliament urges Honduras, Nauru to review Jerusalem al-Quds decisions
Muslim leaders discuss al-Quds at OIC emergency meeting in Istanbul
Billions of dollars cannot tempt Lebanese to bargain over Palestinian cause
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *