Extremist Jewish Settlers Attack Roman Church in Al-Quds

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Extremist Jewish settlers torched the entrance to the monastery of the Roman Catholic Church in Occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and the church council accused Orthodox Jews of being behind this attack. Local sources said that settlers set fire to the entrance to the church’s monastery and fled.

The Head Council of Catholic Churches in the Holy City condemned the settlers’ assault, adding: “This is the fourth attack targeting the same monastery within one month and we strongly condemn such acts of sabotage”. It called on the Israeli security authorities to seriously investigate these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Christian Islamic Organization for Supporting al-Quds and the Holy Sites also condemned the settlers’ assault on the Roman Church and demanded a condemnation of these acts.