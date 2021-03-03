Date :Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 | Time : 16:44 |ID: 201283 | Print

Iran reaches settlement with South Korea for repatriation of assets

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that Tehran and Seoul has agreed upon repatriation of Iranian assets from South Korea. Zarif said that in last week talks with his South Korean counterpart, the South Korean foreign minister vowed to do his best to resolve the issue.

He said that Iran also initiated proceedings about the South Korean arrears to Iran. The mechanisms have been agreed upon but the South Korean Government seems not yet received the necessary green light, Zarif said.  He said that Iran does not consider the need for okay from the US, but, South Korea insists to get green light from the US for the settlement.

You might also like
Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran, US, Economic Terrorism Mohammad Javad Zarif urges US to stop war, terror
Zarif to visit Moscow to discuss JCPOA, Nagorno-Karabakh peace
Iranian, Azeri FMs discuss latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh
Zarif calls US sanctions an example of 'medical terrorism'
Zarif: Iran ready to assist Lebanon
Zarif condemns US move to destroy JCPOA to return to "Law of jungle"
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *