Date :Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 | Time : 17:08 |ID: 201287 | Print

ICC opens war crimes probe in Palestine

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said on Wednesday she launched formal investigation into war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Fatou Bensouda said in a statement the inquiry will be conducted “independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favour”.“Today, I confirm the initiation by the office of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court of an investigation respecting the situation in Palestine,” Bensouda said.

“The investigation will cover crimes within the jurisdiction of the Court that are alleged to have been committed in the Situation since 13 June 2014”, AlJazeera reported.

You might also like
Buying Silence: How the Saudi Foreign Ministry controls Arab media
Experts call for prosecuting Israel for crimes against the disabled
Nigerian army Nigeria: Army removes people from Katsina mosque
The plans for 2,304 new settlement homes in occupied West Bank approved by Israel
Prince William’s Middle East tour to build a relationship with the people of the region
ICC complaint filed against Haftar over civilian massacre
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *