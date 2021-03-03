Secretary General of Arab League remains in office

SHAFAQNA- The Foreign Ministers of the Arab countries today (Wednesday) agreed to extend the position of “Ahmed Aboul Gheit” as the secretary general of the Arab League.

An Arab diplomatic source said that the Foreign Ministers of the Arab countries agreed by consensus on Egypt’s request to extend the position of “Ahmed Aboul Gheit” as the secretary general of the Arab League.

The extension of the term of the Secretary General of the Arab League was agreed at a consultative meeting before the opening session of the 155th regular session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level, which begins today.

A closed-door consultative meeting of Arab Foreign Ministers will be held to coordinate positions on issues included in the agenda of the new meeting of the Arab League Council.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English