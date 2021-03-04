Is it right to use different methods to escape paying Khoms? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about Khoms.

Question: Two persons arrange together that for escaping (paying) Khoms, to gift their wealth to each other every year; is this allowed?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: With this act, they are not relieved from (paying) Khoms; unless they truly have intended to gift, in a way that if one of them takes possession of the (gifted) wealth and does not return it, the other one cannot claim it back; in this case there is no problem.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA