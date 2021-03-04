https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Ayat-Shobairi.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-03-04 10:35:042021-03-04 10:35:04Is it right to use different methods to escape paying Khoms? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer
Is it right to use different methods to escape paying Khoms? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about Khoms.
Question: Two persons arrange together that for escaping (paying) Khoms, to gift their wealth to each other every year; is this allowed?
The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: With this act, they are not relieved from (paying) Khoms; unless they truly have intended to gift, in a way that if one of them takes possession of the (gifted) wealth and does not return it, the other one cannot claim it back; in this case there is no problem.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
