Date :Thursday, March 4th, 2021 | Time : 15:41 |ID: 201365 | Print

Ramadhan Quran contest planned in Uganda

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A Quran competition is planned to be held for school students in Uganda during the holy Month of Ramadhan. According to the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, the contest will be held by Uganda’s Bilal Radio in cooperation with the Iranian Cultural Center in the African country. In a recent meeting, Iran’s Cultural Attaché Mohammad Reza Qezelsofla and Director of the Radio Station Muzaffar Mungumia discussed the organization of the Quranic event.

It will be held for elementary and guidance school students of Islamic schools of Uganda. Memorization and recitation of the Quran are the categories of the competition. Bilal Radio and the Iranian Cultural Center have cooperated in organizing many other programs featuring Islam, Muslim unity, religious occasions, etc. Uganda is a Christian-majority country in Africa. Some 16 percent of the country’s population is Muslim.

You might also like
Uganda launches probe into 1979 Muslims massacre
Article on Allamah Tabatabai’s life, works published in Uganda
In memory of Abdul Basit
Quran Teachers Training Course Concludes in Uganda
Uganda TV program discusses obstacles to Muslims unity
Uganda: Muslims Ready to Welcome Pope Francis With Open Hands
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *