Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine begin rehabilitating the gate of Imam al-Hassan (A.S)

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The gate of Imam al-Hassan (peace be upon him) is one of the most important gates leading to the courtyard of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him). It overlooks the square between the Two Holy Shrines and is the second largest of the nine gates of the shrine.

The Department of Engineering Projects in the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine has begun re-designing and rehabilitating it from the inside, in a manner that matches its main entrance, its area, its inscriptions, and its decorations that brought together the modernity of the design with the authenticity of the past.

According to the head of the aforementioned department, Eng. Dia Majeed Al-Sa’egh, who stated to the Kafeel Network, : “The works that have been completed are:

– Extraction of the old layer covering the walls of the gate.

– Reinforcement of walls with special materials to increase their strength and durability.

Wiring all service systems (lighting – communications – cameras – audio).

– Making a metal frame for the two doors of the gate to serve as a base for covering them with Kashi Karbalai as well.

– The old floor was raised to a height commensurate with the courtyard on one side, and from the entrance to the main gate on the other.

– Preparing the walls for the purpose of covering them with Kashi Karbalai and placing the decorative strips that surround it according to the design prepared for it.”

He concluded: “The cadres of the operating company of the Ard al-Quds Construction Contracting Company have drawn up a work plan that includes all the nine gates of the Holy Shrine, in a sequential manner and with a design that is architecturally and artistically consistent with its external entrance on the one hand and with the Holy Sanctuary on the other side.”