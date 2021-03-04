Pop tweets in Arabic before trip to Iraq+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis tweeted in Arabic on Twitter a few hours before his trip to Iraq.

“Tomorrow I will go on a three-day pilgrimage to Iraq,” the Pope tweeted.

“I have been wanting to meet with these people who have suffered a lot for a long time. I urge you all to pray for this mission journey to be done in the best possible way and bring the desired results,” he added.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English