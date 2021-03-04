Russia: Grand Mosque of Karachay-Cherkessia to open next year

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: The grand opening of the cathedral Mosque of Karachay-Cherkessia is to take place next year, said the Head of the Republic, Rashid Temrezov, during a live broadcast with residents of the region on Monday this week. “We have planned the opening of the republican cathedral mosque in the city of Cherkessk on March 1, 2022”, Temrezov said.

The foundation of the future Mosque was laid in November 2007, and active construction of the building began in April 2011. According to Interfax, the Mosque is built in the Byzantine style; it is decorated with four minarets, 52 meters high each. The area of ​​the republican cathedral Mosque is 4.2 thousand square meters. The building is designed for 5 thousand people, and during the holiday prayers, which are also performed in the courtyard of the Mosque, it will be able to accommodate more than 10 thousand parishioners.