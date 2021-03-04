Iran, Iraq draft security agreement

He also said that an agreement was drafted to be signed in a future meeting between interior ministers of Iran and Iraq. Zolfaghari highlighted ‘very good cooperation’ between officials from the two countries on different areas, including Arbaeen ritual which is widely commemorated by millions of Iranians traveling to Iraq during the occasion. Although terrorism has been defeated, Iran and Iraq have still close cooperation to fight terrorism in various fields, including intelligence, education, border control, and experience exchange.

High Counselor of Iraq’s Interior Minister Abdulhalim Fahim Al-Farhoud, in turn, said that he and his companions had several meetings with Iranian counterparts and good conversation on security and issues related to citizens went on in the meetings. He also said that the Iraqi delegation visited some defense companies in Iran to get familiar with Iranian defense products and Iraq would use the products to meet its defense demands.